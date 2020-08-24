Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Bastian Solutions Launches Webinar Series, Supply Chain Explained: LIVE

August 24, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS – Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is launching a new educational webinar series called Supply Chain Explained: LIVE. Following the release of their Supply Chain Explained video series, the company is expanding the effort to offer expert insights on supply chain operations to an audience across a wide spectrum of industries. The series will feature four webinars, each with different topics – ecommerce, business-to-business warehousing, cold chain and microfulfillment, respectively. They’ll consist of a Bastian Solutions expert breaking down the challenges each market is facing, along with a question and answer period. They’ll run consecutive weeks and are free to attend.
The webinar series is a unique opportunity to learn how the pandemic and other economic pressures are changing the supply chain, and what you can do to improve your operation.
The webinars are scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on the following dates:
• September 16: Overnight Changes in Buying Patterns: Retailers, Brands and Ecommerce
• September 24: Operational Changes that will Transform your B2B Warehouse Operations
• October 1: Breaking the Ice on Cold Chain Storage Automation
• October 8: Hyper-local Fulfillment 101: Permanent Changes in Buyer Behavior
