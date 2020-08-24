Bastian Solutions Launches Webinar Series, Supply Chain Explained: LIVE

INDIANAPOLIS – Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is launching a new educational webinar series called Supply Chain Explained: LIVE. Following the release of their Supply Chain Explained video series, the company is expanding the effort to offer expert insights on supply chain operations to an audience across a wide spectrum of industries. The series will feature four webinars, each with different topics – ecommerce, business-to-business warehousing, cold chain and microfulfillment, respectively. They’ll consist of a Bastian Solutions expert breaking down the challenges each market is facing, along with a question and answer period. They’ll run consecutive weeks and are free to attend.

The webinar series is a unique opportunity to learn how the pandemic and other economic pressures are changing the supply chain, and what you can do to improve your operation.

The webinars are scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on the following dates:

• September 16: Overnight Changes in Buying Patterns: Retailers, Brands and Ecommerce

• September 24: Operational Changes that will Transform your B2B Warehouse Operations

• October 1: Breaking the Ice on Cold Chain Storage Automation

• October 8: Hyper-local Fulfillment 101: Permanent Changes in Buyer Behavior

Learn more about each webinar and register using the included link.