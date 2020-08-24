RK Logistics Teams up with Technical Temps Inc., Sponsors South Bay Job Fair

FREMONT, CA – AUGUST 24, 2020 – RK Logistics Group, a leading Silicon Valley provider of warehousing, eCommerce fulfillment and supply chain management services, has teamed up with Technical Temps Inc. (TTI) to host an open house job fair in Fremont.

The job fair starts today, Monday, August 24 and will run through this Friday, August 28. Hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily. It’s being held at RK’s facility at 44951 Industrial Drive in Fremont. Interested parties will have the opportunity to meet and speak with hiring managers and learn about career opportunities with RK Logistics in the Bay Area.

“As consumers have increased buying online, that's driven higher eCommerce volumes for logistics providers, and the need to bring aboard more personnel to help manage the surge,” noted Rock Magnan, president, RK Logistics Group. “It's a great opportunity to participate in an exciting and growing field.”

Fremont’s RK Logistics Group is one of the Bay Area’s leading warehousing, distribution, and supply chain management companies. The job fair is being sponsored in conjunction with Technical Teams Inc., which specializes in staffing for distribution, logistics and supply chain management companies.

The job fair is promoting openings for a variety of positions including warehouse supervisors, warehouse associates and customer service specialists.

Interested applicants should bring their resumes and two forms of identification. Social distancing protocols will apply, and face coverings must be worn by all attendees.

For more information, email HR@rklogisticsgroup.com. To contact TTI, email jobs@ttistaff.com or call 510-298-5852.

RK Logistics is an industry leader in designing and deploying reliable eCommerce fulfillment, warehousing, and optimized transportation solutions. In addition, RK also operates the South Bay’s only certified, general purpose Foreign Trade Zone, which allows Silicon Valley manufacturing and importing companies to benefit from various trade policies and practices that can reduce administrative regulatory costs and associated tariffs and duties for imported goods, while protecting the integrity of high-value products in a secured environment and improving supply chain velocity.

For more information about RK Logistics and its service capabilities, contact us at sales@rklogisticsgroup.com

ABOUT RK LOGISTICS GROUP -- RK Logistics is a premier 3PL provider of full-spectrum, customized supply chain services for the world's most demanding customers. RK's manufacturing support, warehousing, order fulfillment and transportation services feature lean practices, ISO-9001 and CA Board of Pharmacy 3PL Certifications, which is unique to a family-owned business. RK Logistics is also a certified minority business enterprise. For more information, go to www.rklogisticsgroup.com

Media Contact: Gary Frantz, RK Logistics Group, (925) 594-1434; garyf@rklogisticsgroup.com