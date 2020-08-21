AM Equipment Appoints Regional Sales Manager

JEFFERSON, Oregon, August 20, 2020 – AM Equipment, a leading provider of DC-based motion control systems has appointed Brian Maxwell to the position of Midwest Regional Sales Manager.



Maxwell has over 30 years of sales experience in trucking, automotive, and off-road componentry, including a number of managerial roles. In his new position, he will be focusing on building AM Equipment’s presence in the growing market for lightweight, high-torque DC motors.



“Our motors are the industry’s best-kept secret,” according to Will Watson, AM Equipment VP of Marketing. “Brian has a wealth of experience in our target markets and can really help us tell our story. Many vehicle OEMs are looking for reliable, affordable DC motors which can easily be customized for different use cases.”



Maxwell is based in South Bend, Indiana and will be managing company sales activities in the Midwest.







About AM Equipment



Founded in 1953, AM Equipment is an Oregon-based global supplier of motion control and precision actuation systems for a wide range of applications including windshield wiper systems, automated stair steps, door openers, wheelchair lifts, and robots. Its lightweight DC linear and rotary actuators are particularly suited to the growing electric vehicle and robot markets where low power draw is critical. AM Equipment has been ISO 9001:2015 certified since 2002.