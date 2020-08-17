Raymond Promoted to Senior Software Manager

HILLIARD, Ohio (AUGUST 17, 2020) — VARGO®, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, has promoted Joel Raymond to senior software manager.

Raymond, who joined the VARGO® team in February 2012, has held numerous roles of increasing responsibility. Since September 2018, he has served as a software manager, overseeing the design and development of VARGO® software and managing a team of software engineers. Prior to that, he was a senior software engineer and software developer, and he assisted with software design, development and support. He has had a significant impact on the company’s COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine) warehouse execution system software, a leading waveless fulfillment solution that synchronizes and sequences all resources — people and equipment — and responds to dynamically changing requirements within a fulfillment center.

“Joel has become an invaluable part of our Tech Center team and has grown in his leadership and his ability to inspire his team,” said Bart Cera, president and COO. “We’re happy to recognize his contributions and look forward to his continued impact within our software group and our company.”

Raymond grew up in Lancaster, Ohio. In 2011, he graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Art in Computer Science.

Raymond currently lives in Gahanna, Ohio. (ZIP Code 43230).

About VARGO®

VARGO® is a team of mechanical and software engineers changing e-commerce operations by designing fulfillment solutions differently than anyone else in the industry. For nearly five decades, VARGO® has worked with manufacturers, distributors and leading retailers — such as American Eagle, Gap Inc., Fashion Nova, Forever21 and numerous 3PL’s — to improve their e-commerce operations and material handling systems, increase processing capacities and reduce order cycle times. VARGO® uses its proven, pull-based methodologies to create intelligent solutions for fulfillment centers and continues to be a leader in its industry by integrating robotics and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) into its solutions. VARGO® is the only company that offers COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine), the software that does for fulfillment what Lean did for manufacturing. For more information, visit www.vargosolutions.com.

