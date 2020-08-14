Logistics gives back: August 2020

Logistics and transportation services giant XPO Logistics Inc. is supporting the nonprofit Soles4Souls in its mission to provide shoes to children living below the poverty line. XPO will provide multinational logistics services free of charge by shipping four ocean containers full of shoes donated by Skechers from China to Soles4Souls distribution hubs in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands.
RLS Logistics, a third-party transportation company specializing in temperature-controlled logistics, has created Pallets 4 Plates, a program under which every pallet moved by the company triggers a charitable donation. In 2019, 305,500 plates of food were supplied to charities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Utah.
Food logistics and supply chain solutions company McLane Global has partnered with Baylor University’s Collaborative on Hunger, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, PepsiCo, and others in a national hunger-relief effort called “Emergency Meals-To-You.” The program, which delivers food boxes to students whose access to food has been disrupted by Covid-19 school closures, has provided more than 1,000,000 meals per week across rural America.
The Goodman Foundation, the philanthropic arm of global industrial property company Goodman Group, has made a $140,000 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County (California). The donation will provide as many as 420,000 meals to local residents impacted by Covid-19.
Qatar Airways Cargo has committed to helping people in need through its “1 Million Kilos” campaign. From July to the end of December, Qatar Airways Cargo will transport 1 million kilos (2.2 million pounds) of humanitarian relief aid and medical supplies for selected charities at no charge.