Logistics gives back: August 2021

Crowley Maritime Corp. has donated $2.5 million to the University of North Florida (UNF) for the creation and operation of a new center of excellence named the Crowley Center for Transportation and Logistics. The center, which will reside in UNF’s Coggin College of Business, will focus on developing the next generation of logistics talent.
Railroad and transportation company Norfolk Southern (NS) has announced plans to contribute $5 million to the Hampton Roads community in Norfolk, Virginia, on behalf of the many NS employees and retirees who call Hampton Roads home. Beginning in January 2022, NS will distribute $1 million in grants to nonprofits across Hampton Roads each year for a five-year period, targeting organizations and initiatives that support education, the environment, social equity, and community advancement.
Systems integrator and software provider Dematic has donated $24,901 to Doctors Without Borders, an international humanitarian organization. The proceeds were earned through the company’s “Steps for ____” virtual walking challenge, where employees from around the globe came together to walk in honor of those whose lost their lives in the past year.
Maxim Truck & Trailer, a Canadian heavy-duty truck and trailer dealership group, has donated $5,000 to the Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA) in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The money will help RFDA provide food to food banks in Northwestern Ontario.