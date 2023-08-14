Logistics gives back: August 2023

In June, reusable packaging manufacturer Orbis Corp. hosted its third annual “Good Days for Kids” golf outing. The event raised more than $330,000 for the Children’s Wisconsin Pediatric Simulation and Resuscitation Program, the region’s only independent health-care system dedicated to the health and well-being of children.
LEARN Science & Math Club, a nonprofit based in Kansas City, Missouri, gave away more than 60 customized electric cars and assistive devices for kids with mobility limitations during its annual “Geeks for Kids Delivery Day” celebration. Supply chain management services provider Wagner Logistics, a longtime partner and sponsor of the nonprofit, used its specialized handling skills to transport and deliver the vehicles for the kids.
Material handling equipment supplier Carolina Handling has donated a Raymond forklift to the Georgia-based nonprofit Truckers Safety, Support & Supply Fleet Inc. The charity will use the vehicle to unload truckloads of supplies donated to assist low-income families in South Fulton county. Truckers Safety, Support & Supply Fleet provides food and clothing for the homeless, as well as education and mental health services for children and adults.