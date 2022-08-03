Logistics gives back: August 2022

Orbis Corp., an international manufacturer of reusable packaging, raised over $230,000 for the Children’s Wisconsin Pediatric Resuscitation and Critical Care Program during its second annual Good Days for Kids golf outing. The program has provided multidisciplinary training and high-fidelity simulations for future ICU (intensive care unit) doctors and nurses from across the nation since 1985.
A team of employees from IoT (internet of things) device manufacturer Flow-Rite traded their office and manufacturing workstations for a construction site when they volunteered for a Habitat for Humanity project. The group of eight helped build a house for a family in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
In April, Austrian logistics services company Gebrüder Weiss launched a bike campaign called “Cycling Around the World,” open to cyclists worldwide who use an app to record and count the kilometers they cover. For every 40 kilometers (25 miles) cycled through the end of September, the company, in cooperation with its campaign partner natureOffice, will plant a new tree for a reforestation project in Togo, West Africa. The goal is to plant 3,000 trees.
In an effort to put more commercial truck drivers on the road in Georgia, soft drink manufacturer Coca-Cola Co. has donated $1 million to the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Foundation for its Commercial Truck Driving Program. The donation will support the creation of 11 new full-time instructor roles and two part-time instructor roles for TCSG’s driver training program.
Transcontinental railroad Canadian Pacific has pledged $500,000 to the Canadian Red Cross in support of humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine and for Ukrainian refugees.
Transervice Logistics Inc., a developer of customized fleet maintenance and transportation solutions, conducted a food drive in June to support the Island Harvest Food Bank, a Long Island hunger-relief organization. Employees at the company’s Lake Success, New York, headquarters donated 11 boxes of food and supplies to support the food bank’s work.