JetCo Federal Secures Spot on Inc. 5000 List

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH (August 12, 2020) — Michigan-based supply chain management and warehouse supply company, JetCo Federal, was recently ranked by Inc. magazine in its annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest growing private companies. The list represents the most successful organizations within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — independent small businesses.

JetCo Federal, a local woman-owned small business, was ranked no. 2960 with three-year revenue growth of 133 percent.

According to Sue Tellier, President at JetCo Federal, the growth is attributed to the niche they credibly hold with their customer base.

“Our successful and extensive experience with the Department of Defense earns respect from warehousing decision-makers,” said Tellier. “We embrace complex supply chain challenges, we deliver on time, and we offer blunt, creative ideas that resonate.”

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared to prior years. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved a three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median growth rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

“Our significant growth doesn’t surprise me. We have tenacious employees and a scrappy, no-whining culture,” said Tellier. “We’re not done growing, either.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

For more information about JetCo Federal, please visit www.jetcofederal.com

About JetCo Federal

JetCo Federal is a supply chain management and warehouse supply company, with a specific focus on helping organizations achieve and maintain operational efficiency and resilience. For more than 13 years, government and commercial customers have trusted JetCo Federal to reliably deliver high-quality products.