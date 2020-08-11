DHL extends multi-modal service to link China and U.S.—Covid-19 roundup for August 11

Air and ocean freight specialist DHL Global Forwarding has launched a multi-modal service connecting China to destinations in the the U.S. and Latin America that it says can help users navigate the Covid-19 pandemic by reducing transit times and saving on costs.
The company says its “Multi-Modal Express" (MMEX) solution integrates the agility of air transportation, the adaptability of dedicated inland solutions, and the cost-consciousness of ocean shipping. Offered as part of its contingency plan to support urgent shipments for customers amid the healthcare crisis, the service was originally created in 2019 to connect China to Latin America.
Extending it to connect China and the U.S. now offers reduced transit times and competitive costs in cargo transportation, the company said. While other freight services take an average of 30-35 days, the MMEX delivers cargo door-to-door from any location in China, via Shanghai Port, to any destination in the U.S. and Latin America, via Long Beach Port, within 12 to 17 days, according to DHL. For 2020, DHL Global Forwarding seeks to service customers in Southeast Asia by expanding the scope of this MMEX service to Vietnam.
Disruptions to #supplychains caused by #COVID-19 have complicated relief response at a time when it’s essential. @DeutschePostDHL & @Resilience360 are helping @WFP monitor supply chains to support humanitarian & health cargo. #risk #R360 #DHL @UNhttps://t.co/nKNcQkm8bu pic.twitter.com/8fQ2CsaGjU— DHL Americas (@DHLAmericas) July 31, 2020
