DHL extends multi-modal service to link China and U.S.—Covid-19 roundup for August 11

Air and ocean freight specialist DHL Global Forwarding has launched a multi-modal service connecting China to destinations in the the U.S. and Latin America that it says can help users navigate the Covid-19 pandemic by reducing transit times and saving on costs.

The company says its “Multi-Modal Express" (MMEX) solution integrates the agility of air transportation, the adaptability of dedicated inland solutions, and the cost-consciousness of ocean shipping. Offered as part of its contingency plan to support urgent shipments for customers amid the healthcare crisis, the service was originally created in 2019 to connect China to Latin America.

Extending it to connect China and the U.S. now offers reduced transit times and competitive costs in cargo transportation, the company said. While other freight services take an average of 30-35 days, the MMEX delivers cargo door-to-door from any location in China, via Shanghai Port, to any destination in the U.S. and Latin America, via Long Beach Port, within 12 to 17 days, according to DHL. For 2020, DHL Global Forwarding seeks to service customers in Southeast Asia by expanding the scope of this MMEX service to Vietnam.

And in other examples of the logistics industry dedicating its assets to the coronavirus fight:

Overnight air cargo service provider Cargojet has contributed $2.5 million to its Cargojet Foundation in support of three initiatives: offering direct support to local healthcare communities in fighting Covid 19; backing measures to combat racial inequality by helping underprivileged communities and social justice incentives; and aiding the most vulnerable groups of society that are particularly hard hit by the ongoing pandemic. "This pandemic has exposed several weak spots in our society. From the limitations of the healthcare system to the fragility of life for the most vulnerable members of our communities" Cargojet President and CEO Ajay Virmani said in a release. “Cargojet is proud to have one of the most diverse workforces in the country but what has become even more important is to raise the collective bar. There is more we can do to support racial equality in professions where ethnic minorities form a much smaller portion of workforce. Therefore, supporting those who may not have the opportunity to pursue certain careers at an early education stage is vitally important."

Third party logistics provider (3PL) Echo Global Logistics has donated gift cards for the Subway sandwich chain to more than 2,200 truck drivers from across the country to thank them for their dedication to keeping logistics operations moving during the pandemic. Echo made the initial financial contribution through its “EchoCares: Thanking Truck Drivers During Covid-19” program, and then matched all employee donations. In another initiative, Echo Global managed the transportation of more than 15,500 healthy snacks donated to hospitals in the Chicagoland region by the food vendor GoGo squeeZ. That shipper has donated more than $1.5 million worth of their food products to over 500 organizations across the country since the onset of the pandemic, addressing a shortage of free or low-cost meals provided to students that ended when schools shut down in the early weeks of the outbreak.

Regional e-commerce carrier LaserShip accelerated the launch of the latest version of its delivery platform app to help drivers get packages to consumers with improved last-mile delivery operations. The elli 2.0 app offers upgrades such as automated route optimization and navigation, Visual Proof of Attempt (vPOA) and Visual Proof of Delivery (vPOD) services, and time-stamped photo confirmation for package tracking. “It’s our goal to ensure every package is delivered on time and with care, and lately this has been more important than ever,” Josh Dinneen, LaserShip’s senior vice president of commercial development, said in a release. “We have been developing the elli 2.0 mobile application for a year. Due to the increased demand from Covid-19, we decided to accelerate its roll out to assist our team in getting packages to consumers more efficiently and with improved accuracy.”

Inventory management solution provider Data Systems International (DSI) says its touchless applications are helping to reduce person-to-person contact during the Covid-19 pandemic, thus helping supply chain organizations to optimize inventory processes while keeping workers productive and safe. For example, DSI's contact-free "Proof of Delivery" mobile application features GPS, photo capture, and remote approvals. Also, the firm's driver check-in/check-out and electronic documents like bills of lading have helped to digitizing a traditionally paper-based process, eliminating the need to transfer paper documents from person to person. "Inventory management is about tracking and protecting high-value assets," Mark Goode, president and CEO of DSI, said in a release. "Our team is proud to offer touchless solutions that protect our most valuable assets — our employees — especially in times of crisis like we're experiencing today."

