Panel Built Modular Wall Systems Offer An Easy and Flexible Way to Build-Out Open Offices

Panel Built, Inc.’s modular wall systems are used in facilities all over the United States to insert a controlled office space into existing buildings. However, their binder-post wall system can go far beyond a simple single room office system. In fact, more and more often companies are utilizing Panel Built’s wall panel systems to build-out their currently open office concepts. Open offices have previously been regarded as a great place for employees to collaborate and share ideas. However, with the current pandemic, office reopening guidelines suggest reviewing and reconfiguration workstations which require a large number of people to congregate an open area.

For Panel Built’s modular wall system, it provides two distinct advantages when it comes to enclosing an open office. First, installing a Panel Built modular wall system is an incredibly quick alternative to traditional construction methods. Modular wall systems are fabricated in specialized facilities. The modular walls are quickly delivered to the job site where installation can begin immediately. Second, the modular wall system offers flexibility for the future. This means the wall system can be reconfigured into different layouts after the initial installation. Or if the build-out is only temporary, the wall system can be uninstalled and removed at a later date. Panel Built’s wall systems have 3 standard color options of white, grey, and champagne all of which provide a modern, contemporary office environment.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan, and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. All product lines are produced on site, in four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. Panel Built strives to provide "A Better Way to Create Space" for all of your building projects.