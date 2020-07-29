Gebrüder Weiss takes over Ipsen Logistics’ Air & Sea business

Gebrüder Weiss has taken over large parts of the operational business of Ipsen Logistics. The globally active logistics company has thereby increased its presence in Germany and, at the same time, expanded its global Air & Sea network to include national companies in Belgium, Poland, and Malaysia. The acquisition is subject to the approval of the antitrust authorities and the necessary approval procedures. It has been agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Ipsen’s national companies in Morocco and Algeria continue to be cooperation partners in the GW network, but remain unaffected by the acquisition; the same applies to Ipsen Industrial Packing in Bremen.

“The planned acquisition is an important step in the development of our Air & Sea division. Gebrüder Weiss and Ipsen Logistics are a good match, not only geographically but also in terms of their understanding of service and culture. Based on this stronger global network, we are now able to offer both Ipsen’s customers and our future employees new development opportunities,” says Wolfram Senger-Weiss, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss.

“Gebrüder Weiss’ national companies in Europe, Asia, America, and Oceania are ideal contact points for the customers of Ipsen Logistics who will now be able to enjoy global logistics solutions from a single source,” says Lothar Thoma, Managing Director of Air & Sea at Gebrüder Weiss. The comprehensive takeover of Ipsen Logistics’ business is part of a growth strategy being pursued by Gebrüder Weiss in the Air & Sea segment for several years now. The company only recently expanded its global Air & Sea network to include its own locations in South Korea, New Zealand, and Australia. “Expanding our network in Germany and entering the market in Malaysia means that our growth plans have been completed for the time being,” adds Lothar Thoma. “We now cover the most important logistics markets worldwide through our own companies – or through well-coordinated partnerships. We would now like to integrate and further strengthen this setup.”

Ipsen: From port service provider to global logistics company

Ipsen Logistics is a company that has grown from a former local port service provider to a globally active logistics group over the course of its history spanning more than 125 years. A total of 500 employees work in the Air & Sea division, 180 of which at the eight locations in Germany alone. They plan and implement worldwide air and sea freight logistics solutions for customers in a broad range of different sectors. In addition to providing transport services, these also include additional services such as customs clearance, warehousing, packaging, quality inspection or returns management as well as consolidated container services or multimodal pre- and post-carriage concepts to the seaports. “We provide our employees with the opportunity to take advantage of a new prospect and are pleased to have found in Gebrüder Weiss a buyer that will safeguard the continued existence of the company and preserve jobs,” say the two managing directors of Ipsen Logistics GmbH, Eduard Dubbers-Albrecht and Hans-Christian Specht.

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 7,300 people worldwide and boasts 150 company-owned locations. The business established a presence in the United States in Chicago in 2017 and has since expanded its North American locations to include Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York. Developing and changing with the needs of its customers during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company's voyage into North America, along with its continuous growth, illustrates the need for highly experienced providers of global solutions through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact, provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on responsible and economical solutions.