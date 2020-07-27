SnapFulfil rises above the pandemic cloud with client wins

Warehouse technology innovator SnapFulfil is beating the pandemic blues with a string of new business wins in both the US and UK.

In the past eight weeks the cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS) provider, has enjoyed a significant uplift in enquiries and quickly onboarded five new e-commerce specialist clients – particularly because its implementation and support teams excel in remote augmentation.

The latest include New Jersey based order fulfillment start up Resurge, which has grown its customer base from zero to 25,000 orders per month and during the height of the COVID-19 crisis. It has helped rescue small to medium sized providers affected by labor shortages and health issues, plus those left homeless by Amazon’s move to shipping essential items only.

Even with most of the US under a stay at home advisory when Resurge was due to go live, SnapFulfil was able to offer remote support including regular online training meetings to ensure the team was able to access and test the solution.

Rapidly expanding consumer brands Watch Gang and Lashliner have both signed up to three year Software as a Service (SaaS) agreements - with the former, based in Los Angeles, choosing SnapFulfil to support inventory control processes and take advantage of pick/pack/ship workflows for high volume, short lead time shipping requirements.

Seattle based LashLiner see SnapFulfil as their best option to control all-important labor costs for their aggressive expansion of operations, number of warehouses, and associates, as well as a strategic partner enabling organizational growth.

Other recent account wins for SnapFulfil in the UK include Furdeco, which is a white glove provider of large ticket delivery and fulfillment requirements for top furniture retailers, plus market leading DC Iron, who have seen demand soar for its wrought iron components during the pandemic - with June's figures 50% up and a record for the company.

Resurge’s co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Brian Kirst, says: “The demand for our progressive 3PL services has exceeded our expectations during these challenging times. However, we were able to respond by bringing forward our investment in a cloud-based WMS that has the flexibility and scalability to adapt and grow with us as a business and our customers’ strategic expansions.

“We have worked with SnapFulfil previously and we completely trusted them to get our remote implementation right the first time and in just a matter of weeks. Plus, they bring a level of support which, in my experience, goes way above and beyond the industry standard. Quite simply we attribute our success to having the right WMS in place and SnapFulfil has bespoke functionality totally relevant to our business.”

Resurge’s investment and progress means it is now well placed to rapidly scale up from 80,000 orders per month by September to 125,000+ by November/December holiday season time.