Panel Built Guard Booths Help Keep Security at The Forefront

Although security has become a growing trend among companies across the United States, physical security can sometimes be overlooked in comparison to information or cybersecurity. Physical security refers to the actions and steps taken to prevent potential theft, damage, or harm of a facility, goods, people, and other resources. For the majority of physical security systems, a focus is placed on three main areas deterrence, detection, and triggering a response. And a Panel Built guard booth can help a facility emphasize all three.

First, guard booths are generally placed at the entrance of a property. This placement allows potential threats to see that this company has invested in their security team, deterring them from focusing on this facility. Second, acting as an access control point, a guard booth allows a facility to personally screen all traffic into and out of the facility, detecting any incoming threats. And finally, Panel Built guard booths can be equipped with the necessary CCTV, radio equipment, and more to properly respond to a threat and gain the appropriate backup to resolve the situation.

Panel Built’s guard houses are designed to fit each facility’s specific security needs. Working in the modular construction industry for 25 years, Panel Built has delivered booths to serve the United States military, government embassies, school systems, corporate headquarters, logistics hubs, airports, and more. In addition to their standard line of booths, Panel Built’s buildings can include ballistic rated protection, designed to meet NIJ and UL-752 ballistic standards.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, cleanrooms, and more. All of their product lines are manufactured on-site in one of Panel Built’s specialized modular construction facilities. Panel Built provides “A Better Way to Create Space” for industrial and commercial building projects.