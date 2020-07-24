Arrive Logistics Names Michael Senftleber Chief Technology Officer

AUSTIN, Texas – July 2020 – Arrive Logistics, a people-first freight broker powered by technology, today announced the promotion of Michael Senftleber to Chief Technology Officer, overseeing Arrive’s technology strategy. Senftleber will lead Arrive Edge, a division of Arrive Logistics that operates as an in-house technology company.



As Chief Technology Officer, Senftleber will lead the Arrive Edge team to partner with Arrive Logistics transportation partners and internal users to build technologies that drive efficiency, transparency and best-in-class service. The Arrive Edge team will continue to support and innovate Accelerate, Arrive’s transportation management system (TMS). Similar to a traditional technology company, Senftleber’s team is composed of product managers, data scientists, engineers as well as user experience, quality assurance and business intelligence experts. In just one year, Senftleber has leveraged Arrive’s Series B funding round to grow the product development team to more than 100 people.



This year, Arrive Edge launched Accelerate, a foundational component of the company’s technology strategy, enabling unprecedented network visibility, real-time market updates and the ability to automate thousands of hours of busywork. In addition, Arrive Edge integrated Accelerate with dozens of partner technologies, deployed data science models to forecast business and developed tools to automate processes. Heading into the second half of the year, the Arrive Edge team is preparing to launch a Carrier Portal to improve transparency and access for Arrive’s carrier partners, helping them expand their own book of business.



“We have spent the last three years building the foundation of our best-in-class TMS, Accelerate. Michael has worked extremely hard to come in and build an unbelievable team of talent to help get us to where we are today,” said Matt Pyatt, CEO at Arrive Logistics. “We are very confident that with Michael at the helm and the creation of Arrive Edge, Arrive is making the necessary investment to not only build technology that best serves our stakeholders internally and externally but to pave the way for the future and become a leader in technology within logistics.”



“What attracted me to Arrive Logistics when I first started was the opportunity to build a product and a team from the ground-up with direct access to users within the office walls,” said Senftleber. “With my new leadership position, I’ll continue to grow the Arrive Edge team as we do something really unique: operate as a nimble technology start-up within the walls of a 3PL, solving complicated problems with the power of technology.”



Senftleber brings more than 20 years of product management and technology experience to Arrive, most recently as the vice president of product at Spredfast, another Austin-based company. During his eight-year tenure, Senftleber led the product vision, strategy and roadmaps for critical products for organic and paid marketing, mobile, security/governance and enterprise platform initiatives. Prior to Spredfast, Senftleber spent time at Austin-based Zilliant and Intel.



Senftleber holds a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Florida, an MBA from the University of Texas and most recently an M.A. in Applied Philosophy and Ethics from Texas State University. Senftleber lives in Austin and works at Arrive Logistics headquarters.



About Arrive Logistics

Arrive Logistics is a modern 3PL built on an Informed Platform™ integrating people, processes and technology that work interdependently to enable Arrive’s team to deliver on promises in a new era of logistics. Founded in 2014, Arrive’s unprecedented, organic growth is based on an unwavering focus on operationalizing trust. Arrive raises the standard of freight brokerages with a focus on creating real relationships and unique solutions that deliver results and drive repeat business for both carriers and shippers. The Arrive team is a modern workforce of highly-trained, always-on problem-solvers equipped with data, tools and technology that drive efficiency. Headquartered in Austin, Arrive has more than 800 employees in Austin, Chattanooga, TN and Chicago. For more information, please visit www.arrivelogistics.com.