Tempo Automation Welcomes Jeff Kowalski to Board of Directors

Tempo Automation, the leading manufacturer for quick-turn prototyping and low-volume production of printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), today announces the addition of Jeff Kowalski to its Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to add Jeff to Tempo’s Board of Directors. His legacy in creating breakthrough products that directly impact customer and business value precisely aligns with Tempo’s vision for software-driven PCB manufacturing in 2020 and beyond,” said Joy Weiss, President and CEO of Tempo Automation. “Jeff’s knack for critical thinking and problem-solving, and his unique ability to identify and incubate novel ideas, will add to Tempo’s impressive momentum in reinventing electronics manufacturing.”

Jeff Kowalski most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Autodesk, a global leader in design, construction, manufacturing, and entertainment software, with over 200 million customers. Kowalski’s work has included pioneering real-time graphics, cloud-computing, 3D scanning, additive manufacturing, and generative design. In his most recent 12 years as CTO at Autodesk, he led a global team responsible for next-generation research and development for complex design challenges and corporate strategy, shaping Autodesk’s long-term technology vision and driving innovation across the company. Kowalski also held board positions at Singularity University and Genome Compiler.

“Jeff Kowalski is a valuable addition to Tempo’ Automation’s Board of Directors,” said Matthew Granade, Tempo Board Member and Managing Partner of Point72 Ventures. “With his long-standing position as both a seasoned entrepreneur and an innovative leader in the engineering community, Tempo’s board and the entire team will benefit from his contributions.”

