Walmart plans $220 million mega-warehouse in South Carolina

Retail giant Walmart is spending $220 million to build an enormous, three million-square foot distribution center in South Carolina to handle increased demand for its products during the pandemic, the South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA) said today.

Located near Ridgeville, South Carolina—about 40 miles from Charleston along Interstate 26—the new storage and cross-dock facility will supply several regional distribution centers, supporting approximately 850 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across South Carolina and beyond.

“At a time when job creation is so vital, and—more than ever—our customers are relying on Walmart for the essentials they need during this unprecedented time, we are excited about the impact this new facility will have on the regional economy and how it will help us better serve customers across the Southeast,” Greg Smith, Walmart’s executive vice president of Supply Chain, said in a release.

When construction is complete in about 14 months, the facility will create more than 1,000 local full-time jobs. And the “direct import distribution center” will handle so much freight that it is expected to increase volumes at the nearby Port of Charleston by approximately 5%, once it is fully operational.

“Walmart is the recognized leader in supply chain innovation and performance. Having this world-class company choose our market for their distribution center is the ultimate vote of confidence in S.C. Ports and in South Carolina,” SCPA President and CEO Jim Newsome said in a release. “Walmart’s investment will create jobs for South Carolinians and boost cargo volumes at the Port of Charleston. We are experts at moving goods just-in-time for global companies. We are thrilled to partner with Walmart to further their growth and impact for years to come.