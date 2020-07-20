Roadrunner Freight Announces Significant Expansion of Network with New Service Centers

Roadrunner Freight, a leading national less-than-truckload (LTL) service provider, announces the expansion of its network with new service centers in Chicago, Philadelphia and Riverside, California. The three new facilities will add 169 dock doors into the Roadrunner Freight network and will further enhance the company’s top-quality LTL service offering across the nation.

“These network changes are part of a broader effort within Roadrunner Freight to significantly invest in service,” said Frank Hurst, President of Roadrunner Freight. “We have seen a surge in demand since beginning our ‘Ship It Like You Own It’ commitment in October last year and we are excited to continue growing our network to benefit both our customers and drivers.”

The new Chicagoland facility is located at 850 Windham Parkway in Bolingbrook, IL and will begin operations on August 17, 2020. The facility spans 93,000 square feet with 139 dock doors and will also house Roadrunner Freight corporate functions, including Linehaul, Safety and Human Resources. “This new service center in Chicago will be double the size of our existing facility. Chicago is one of our busiest markets and this state-of-the-art facility will drastically increase our available capacity,” said Joseph Toussaint, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Roadrunner Freight.

The Riverside, CA facility is a new location and will provide support to the Company’s booming e-Commerce service offering. This facility will combine with existing service centers in Los Angeles and Commerce, CA to give Roadrunner Freight 280 dock doors and 257,909 square feet in the Southern California region. Riverside is slated to open in early August and will be located at 6550 Box Springs Boulevard in Riverside, CA.

“The opening of a third service center in the LA basin, and fourth in all of California, is a direct result of our growth within the e-Commerce industry,” Toussaint adds. “The Riverside service center will work strategically with our Commerce and Los Angeles facilities to continue providing high-quality LTL service to our retail and e-Commerce customers in these major markets.”

The new facility in Philadelphia is located at 3820 N 2nd Street and significantly improves Roadrunner Freight’s offering in the Northeast. “In addition to improved local service in the Philadelphia market, this facility will serve as a gateway into the Northeast and provide improved transit times and service,” said Doug Kasel, Vice President of Eastern Operations for Roadrunner Freight. The facility is expected to open on August 3, 2020.

The company also announced that it is reviewing locations for further expansion. “We have enormous flexibility in our network, thanks to partners who give us coverage beyond our existing terminal network in over 100 additional markets,” adds Hurst. “We are actively exploring opportunities and vetting markets to determine where we need to open new facilities to serve our customers and support our drivers. It’s an exciting time to be part of the Roadrunner Freight organization.”

Independent Contractors and drivers interested in OTR or local driving positions near these locations should reach out to ltlrecruiting@rrts.com or call 800.560.3758.

