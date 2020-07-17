Panel Built, Inc. Operator Booths Create Comfortable Workspace in Hectic Environments

Panel Built, Inc., a modular construction company with 25 years in the industry, manufactures top-of-the-line operator booths for mining, power, aerospace, manufacturing, security, and other industries. Utilizing either welded steel-framed or panelized building design, Panel Built can design, engineer, manufacture, ship, and install operator booths as a full turn-key provider. The systems create a fully controlled environment for the remote operation of equipment, machinery, gates, and more. Since Panel Built is a fully custom modular manufacturer, the booth design can be easily adapted to fit a variety of different control panels and/or multiple operators. The booths can be constructed to suit indoor and outdoor applications, using an exterior rated powder coat paint to provide a durable finish.

The controlled setting inside the booth enables the operator to have optimal conditions when working with oftentimes precision equipment. However, the booth not only serves to provide a calm workspace but can help protect from outside dangers that may be present in the environment. Panel Built’s operator booths can be constructed to be ballistic rated, fire-resistant, highly insulated, and/or sound dampening. Ultimately, the buildings serve to create a calm environment for employees to safely operate equipment with protection against several different variables.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. All of their product lines are manufactured on-site in one of Panel Built’s specialized modular construction facilities. Panel Built provides “A Better Way to Create Space” for industrial and commercial building projects.