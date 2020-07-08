Rakuten Super Logistics VP Jason Chan Shares Order Fulfillment Tips with eCommerce All-Stars Podcast

As your eCommerce business grows, deciding when it’s the right time to outsource shipping and fulfillment can be a difficult question to answer. Rakuten Super Logistics’ VP of Sales and Marketing, Jason Chan, sat down with Branden Moskwa during a session on eCommerce Allstars podcast to talk about when it’s time to outsource fulfillment.

In the podcast, Jason talks about the benefits of using outsourced fulfillment services to efficiently run your eCommerce business. “By choosing to outsource order fulfillment you can reduce redundant tasks, save money through economies of scale and improve service and overall customer experience.”

Here are the major areas Jason advises to consider when looking for an outsourced partner.

Reduce Shipping Costs

Shipping costs are one of the biggest expenses for online retailers. Rates are generally driven by order volume, and business owners may not have access to the best rates. Working with a third-party logistics company like Rakuten Super Logistics can get you access to the most affordable shipping rates from any carrier. Additionally, shipping costs can be dramatically cut by leveraging multiple fulfillment locations across the country to fulfill your orders.

Faster Shipping & Delivery

Accessing multiple warehouses through outsourced order fulfillment services not only cuts down your cost but will help your business expedite delivery times too. Using a nationwide network can help you achieve 1-2 day delivery via ground shipping and put you ahead of the competition. Online retailers using in-house fulfillment may not have the resources to achieve these quick turnaround times in a cost-effective manner. An outsourced partner has the tools and expertise to help your eCommerce business effectively implement fast and low-cost shipping.

Lower Operating Costs

Using outsourced fulfillment services can help you lower your operating costs too. Instead of worrying about the storage space or of the manpower to use a self-fulfillment strategy, an outsourced partner can take care of that for you. You will have access to all the staff and space you need to fulfill your orders and continue scaling your growing business.

Better Supply Chain Management

One of the biggest benefits of using an outsourced partner is the ability to take advantage of superior technology. With the right order fulfillment partner, you can easily integrate into a proven system and have real-time tracking capabilities. Your supply chain will be able to function more efficiently and keep up with your growing customer demand.

Improved Customer Experience

Faster delivery and efficient order fulfillment results in happier customers. With the help of an outsourced fulfillment partner, your customers will have all their orders filled quickly and correctly every time. You will no longer have to worry about shipping or fulfillment errors and losing repeat customers to competitors.

Scalable Growth

No matter what outsourced partner you choose, ensure they have the ability to grow with your eCommerce business. Your partner should be able to support you now and long into the future. Choose a partner that treats your business like it’s their own and helps you achieve your long-term goals.

In addition to evaluating eCommerce order fulfillment services from potential outsourcing partners, you should also ask yourself if your website is ready and capable of integrating with the partner you choose. Seamless integration can make your entire fulfillment process run smoothly from beginning to end. It then frees you up the time you need to focus on sales and marketing to continue growing your business.

Choosing the right third-party logistics partner can help your business grow exponentially. At Rakuten Super Logistics, we can help you reduce your costs, increase your delivery speed, improve your customer satisfaction, and streamline your entire shipping and fulfillment process.

