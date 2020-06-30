Fortna and its Associates Contribute to Global COVID-19 Relief Support

READING, PA (June 30, 2020) - Fortna®, The Distribution Experts®, has a long history of supporting the well-being of our global communities through corporate charitable efforts. Guided by this spirit of giving, the company recently contributed to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund as the end-result of an associate-driven effort to support various charitable endeavors focused on battling this worldwide health crisis.

Since 2017, Fortna has donated, on behalf of its associates, to multiple global disaster relief and humanitarian efforts carried out by charitable organizations. These include support of The Red Cross in several countries, Mercy Corps, Doctors Without Borders, Gift of the Givers, Direct Relief, The Salvation Army, Rainforest Trust, and Habitat for Humanity Vietnam. Additionally, Fortna continues to support the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) through donations to its disaster relief efforts.

“Recently, due to incredible associate support during Fortna’s 2020 COVID-19 Charitable Match Challenge, the company was able to make a substantial donation to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund while encouraging and supporting associates as they gave back in their own communities,” said Fortna’s Wellness Coordinator Carol Nielsen. “We will continue to support natural and man-made disaster and crisis relief efforts around the world as the need arises,” she added. Fortna also offers its associates the opportunity to take paid time off annually to volunteer for charitable organizations and aid their communities in ways that are meaningful to them while nurturing the company’s altruistic culture.

For more information: https://covid19responsefund.org/en/

