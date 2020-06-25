Dermody Properties Breaks Ground on 22.7 Acres in West Sacramento for LogistiCenter℠ at Southport

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, recently acquired 22.7 acres in West Sacramento, Calif. The new LogistiCenter(SM) at Southport will be a 379,161-square-foot, cross-dock industrial building. Dermody Properties, working with Deacon Construction as the general contractor, and with local development partners Tom Schaal and Mark Heavey, recently broke ground on the property. Construction is expected to be complete in the first quarter of next year.

Strategically located within Southport Business Park, a 650-acre, master-planned business park, the property will be set up to attract companies looking to target northern California and the western United States. Its location will provide easy access to Interstate-80, Interstate-5, Highway 50 and Highway 99.

“West Sacramento is an ideal location for e-commerce and distribution companies looking to target the greater Sacramento area and the western United States,” said George Condon, West Region Partner for Dermody Properties. “The area is also attractive to customers looking to escape the higher costs of operating in the Bay Area.”

Mike Lyons of CBRE is representing Dermody Properties as the listing broker for LogistiCenter at Southport.

Once complete, the building will offer a 36-foot clear height, 58 dock high doors, four drive-in doors, 106 trailer stalls, 222 car parking stalls and a 135-foot truck court. Plans also include an ESFR fire protection system and a seven-inch concrete floor with concrete tilt walls, as well as build-to-suit office space.

“LogistiCenter at Southport will offer our customers a state-of-the-art building in a location with prime access to major western markets,” said Timothy Walsh, Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Dermody Properties. “We’ve seen a steady increase in demand in this area. We plan to continue to expand our reach in distribution-dominated industrial markets such as this one that are valuable to our customers.”

LogistiCenter, a nationally trademarked brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties, represents the company’s business philosophy of developing Class-A distribution and logistics facilities that meet the supply-chain requirements of the most innovative companies.

For more information on LogistiCenter at Southport, visit our website: https://dermody.com/region/west-region/property/logisticenter-at-southport/.

About Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested in more than 89 million square feet of logistics space. In addition to its regional office and company headquarters in Reno, Nev., Dermody Properties has regional offices in northern and southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago and New Jersey. For more information visit www.Dermody.com.