Ultraport’s Punta Arenas Goes Live with Octopi by Navis

Oakland, CA — June 23, 2020 — Octopi, part of Navis and Cargotec Corporation, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, announced today that Ultraport’s Punta Arenas location has gone live with Octopi by Navis, making it the southernmost terminal operating on Octopi in the world.

To further its mission to establish excellence across the terminals it operates, Ultraport selected Octopi as the TOS for its Punta Arenas location, as part of an investment in innovative technology to modernize its terminal operations. Punta Arenas, which currently handles over 400,000 tons of cargo and operates at 30,000 TEU annually, was still performing on a manual system and needed to upgrade its TOS to optimize workflow, increase visibility and enhance operations. Despite setbacks due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Navis and Ultraport teams worked together to complete the project on schedule via remote assistance. After the implementation was complete, Punta Arenas has become the first terminal in Chile with a cloud-based TOS and has already seen the benefits of a more up to date system.

“We are very proud of the work both our team and the Octopi by Navis team have accomplished together to complete this project initiated earlier this year,” said Nelson Ojeda, Branch Manager at Ultraport Punta Arenas. “We needed to upgrade our business practices and processes to prioritize safety and increase visibility for stakeholders to remain competitive. Octopi is helping us reach our goals while allowing us to provide the best service possible to our customers.”

“We quickly adapted our business practices to meet the needs of our customers when the pandemic hit,” said Martin Bardi, VP Global Sales, Octopi by Navis. “We know they have timelines in place to meet certain business goals and with the dedication of our team and theirs, we are able to provide the support to complete projects on-time while minimizing as many challenges as possible during this unprecedented time. Punta Arenas was a great partner to help us accomplish this and we look forward to continuing to support its operations for years to come.”

About Octopi by Navis

Octopi by Navis is the leading developer of cloud based software solutions for port terminal operators. The Octopi Terminal Operating System (TOS) helps seaport terminal operators manage their operations, track their cargo, and communicate electronically and in real-time with their commercial partners. The Octopi TOS provides small terminal operators the agility and adaptability required to modernize and efficiently run their operational ecosystem. www.octopi.co

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimize global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totaled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,500 people. www.cargotec.com

