Elemica Appoints Two Industry Leaders to Board of Directors

Wayne, PA – June 24, 2020 – Elemica, the leading cloud-based Digital Supply Network for the global manufacturing industries, announces the addition of two prominent industry leaders to its Board of Directors: Juliette Rizkallah, chief marketing officer (CMO) of SailPoint Technologies and Kevin Costello, a technology and services senior executive.

“Elemica is honored that these two proven industry leaders have joined our Board during this unique time of explosive growth of our company to accelerate our growth objectives,” said David Muse, CEO of Elemica. “Their distinguished career backgrounds, leadership acumen, and valued perspectives will be well-received by our customers and the industry. They will be incredible assets to the Board of Elemica as we continue to develop amazing solutions for customers and partners.”

Juliette Rizkallah joins Elemica’s Board of Directors, bringing her CMO leadership skills to help boost Elemica’s go-to-market strategy and a sharp eye to further develop Elemica customer and product excellence. As SailPoint’s CMO, Juliette drives the company vision, product solutions, technology innovations and business purpose to customers, partners, investors and media around the globe. In the two years leading into the company’s IPO in the fall of 2017, Juliette successfully rebranded and repositioned the company within the broader security landscape, catapulting the company beyond its roots in identity governance. Juliette has over twenty years of experience evolving businesses into market leaders and has held executive positions at Oracle, CA, Business Objects-SAP, and Check Point Software. Juliette graduated from ESCP Europe with a BS in Business Administration and Management. She also received an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Kevin Costello sits on the Boards, or acts as the Chairman of the Board, for numerous high growth businesses. He is a highly regarded enterprise technology executive with extensive experience in a variety of industries, including e-commerce, telecom, and IT. Previously, he was President of Ariba, a provider of intelligent spend management. Kevin graduated from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Kevin will bring a unique perspective to the Elemica Board because of his vast experiences, effectively bringing operational and management strategies that will help the company and its clients succeed.

About Elemica

Elemica is the leading Digital Supply Network for global manufacturing industries. Elemica accelerates digital transformation by connecting, automating, anticipating, and then transforming inter-business supply chain processes for the products they buy, sell, move, and comply. Launched in 2000, customers process over $600B in commerce annually on the network. For more information, visit www.elemica.com.