ALAN, FourKites partner to speed disaster relief efforts

The American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) and logistics technology provider FourKites are teaming up to speed transportation and delivery of critical supplies as the world continues to cope with pandemic-related supply chain disruptions and braces for the 2020 hurricane season, the organizations said today.

ALAN provides supply chain assistance to disaster relief organizations and other non-profits when disasters strike. Collaborating with FourKites and its supply chain visibility platform will put ALAN in close communication with a large network of global shippers, carriers, brokers, and third-party logistics services providers.

“When disasters hit, we often receive a huge influx of requests, many of which need a timely response in order to help save lives and reduce suffering,” ALAN Executive Director Kathy Fulton said in a statement announcing the partnership. “The FourKites community includes the active participation of the global supply chain’s key decision makers. By working together, we will be able to get the word out about essential logistics needs faster—and to far more businesses that can help—during particularly challenging times.”

The partnership with FourKites comes at a vital time, leaders of both groups said. ALAN has received unprecedented demand for its services to help with Covid-19 pandemic-related disruptions and is now gearing up for hurricane season, typically its busiest time of year. ALAN was formed in 2005 in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

“ALAN plays an indispensable role in helping the supply chain spring into action during times of crisis,” FourKites CEO Mathew Elenjickal said. “Whether it’s a donation of refrigerated trucks, warehouse space, or boxes for emergency food supplies, it needs to get there quickly. FourKites is honored to team up with ALAN during this critical time to ensure that critical supplies reach their destination on time.”

