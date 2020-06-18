Blue Ridge Global Named a 2020 Top Green Provider for Food Industry

Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Blue Ridge as a 2020 “Top Green Provider,” recognized in the June 2020 issue of the publication.

Blue Ridge provides leading food service companies with enhanced insight into demand by translating customer data into precise and economically driven demand and supply plans. Blue Ridge’s distribution-focused forecasting and inventory planning solutions, including fresh product and perishable inventory management, balance customer needs with business realities like erratic consumer buying habits, seasonal demand, variable lead times, promotions and other market pressures.

Blue Ridge’s roster of food industry customers includes Ben E. Keith Co., Community Coffee, Hardies Fresh Foods, Iberia Foods, K. Ekrheim (video), Martin Bros., Merchants Foodservice (video), New Viet Dairy, Nicolas and Company, Rhee Brothers, Shamrock Foods, Southwest Traders Inc., Tree of Life and Suisan Company.

“The ability to accurately forecast and optimize fresh product and perishable inventory is a priority for the sustainability programs of food distributors, at a time when the global cost of food waste has reached $2.6 trillion per year,” said Jim Byrnes, CEO of Blue Ridge. “We are pleased to be part of the solution to that battle alongside some of the world’s top foodservice distributors.”

Food Logistics’ annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services, or exemplary leadership are enhancing sustainability within the food and beverage industry. Each year, the criteria for earning a spot on the list become more stringent for applicants. For example, the editorial staff evaluates a company’s participation in such programs as the EPA’s SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified, and/or feature solar panels, LED lighting and other energy-saving installations and retrofits that produce measurable reductions in GHG emissions.