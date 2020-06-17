Cleo & Wavicle Partner to Extend Reach of Supply Chain Trading Partner Networks in The Cloud

Cleo, the Rockford-based global leader in ecosystem integration solutions, and Wavicle Data Solutions, Chicago, a leading provider of data and analytics solutions and services, today announced a new partnership that will blend Cleo’s B2B integration know-how with Wavicle’s data management expertise to help supply-chain-driven businesses extend the reach of their trading partner networks in the cloud.

The Cleo Integration Cloud platform is used by more than 8,000 companies worldwide to increase supply chain agility and create value across modern ecosystems. Wavicle provides its customers with cloud migration and data analytics consulting services to capture, analyze, and share huge volumes of data. Working together, the companies bring a powerful consultative approach to helping companies increase revenue and reduce risks through solutions that advance their integration and data management capabilities in modern cloud environments.

“Many of our customers are undertaking large and very complex cloud migration and analytics projects right now and by teaming with Cleo, we are able to offer them a new and more efficient way of integrating that data, not just within their own companies, but with critical data from their outside trading and supply chain partner networks,” said Naveen Venkatapathi, president and managing partner at Wavicle. “Cleo has been a great fit for our customers and we look forward to our continued work with them.”

“Wavicle’s data management and analytics knowledge is second to none,” said Mark Seaman, vice president, North American Channels, for Cleo. “We are honored to join forces to bring the extensive capabilities of Cleo’s single-platform solution for API and EDI integration to many more manufacturing and supply chain companies, providing a foundation to drive significant growth via the cloud.”