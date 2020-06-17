Logistics Plus Receives 2020 Supply & Demand Chain Executive SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects Awar

ERIE, PA (June 17, 2020) – Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce it has been selected by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive’s user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, as a recipient of a 2020 “SDCE 100” Top Supply Chain Projects Award. This is the second consecutive year and the fourth time in the past five years that Logistics Plus has been honored with the award.

The 2020 SDCE 100 spotlights successful and innovative projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium, and large enterprises across the range of supply chain functions. These projects can serve as a map for supply chain executives looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. These projects also show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

The supply chain project submitted by Logistics Plus that earned this year’s recognition was an innovative solution taking existing processes and information flows and aggregating them together for a client that was looking for a simpler, more efficient, and faster fulfillment solution. The client sells private-label furniture items that include a 7-year warranty. The manufacturers for these warranty replacements are primarily located in Asia, but the client’s customers are primarily located in North America. To optimize the warranty process, Logistics Plus provided warehousing and fulfillment services under a single agreement while also acting as the importer of record (IOR). As a result, Logistics Plus was able to go from initial bidding to live operations to support a critical after-market function for the client.

“Innovation is essential in driving the supply chain industry forward, and thanks to these valuable partnerships, companies of all sizes are able to achieve success in projects that matter,” says Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “From business intelligence systems and supply and demand planning to inventory reduction and procurement solutions, the SDCE 100 offers proof-of-concept that with the right planning and execution, anything is possible.”

“A big selling point for us is our ability to create unique, out of the box solutions in a moment’s notice,” said Jim Berlin, founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. “I am very proud of our award-winning solutions team. Thank you to Supply & Demand Chain Executive for recognizing us, once again, with one of their top supply chain awards.”

