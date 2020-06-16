ORBIS CORPORATION RECEIVES HABITAT FOR HUMANITY 2020 HOUSING CHAMPION AWARD

ORBIS® Corporation — an international leader in reusable packaging —was recently awarded the 2020 Housing Champion Award from Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County. The award — given annually to businesses committed to the Waukesha County community — recognizes organizations dedicated to increasing the affordability of workforce housing.



“We’re proud of our employees’ commitment to serving the community and honored to receive recognition for our volunteer work,” said Andrea Schwartzmiller, community action team leader at ORBIS. “We look forward to continuing our support of local organizations and improving the housing conditions of workers across Waukesha County and beyond.”



ORBIS employees volunteered more than 400 hours to build a duplex home in the Waukesha, Wisconsin, community. Nearly 50 employees volunteered at the homesite during the build and helped with framing, interior work and painting. In addition, employees held fundraisers throughout the build, facilitated by the Community Action Team at ORBIS, and donated thousands of dollars to Habitat for Humanity and gave supplies to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore.



“We strongly believe that our business can and should play a positive role in the health and wellbeing of the communities in which we operate,” Schwartzmiller said. “That’s why our Community Action Team has such a strong commitment to serving local organizations such as Habitat for Humanity. This award belongs to all of our employees who gave back and made this build possible.”



ORBIS is part of Menasha Corporation, which was founded by philanthropist Elisha D. Smith in 1849. With funding made available through the Menasha Corporation Foundation, ORBIS has a Community Action Team at each of its facilities to serve the local geographic communities in which its employees live. Each team identifies and selects groups, agencies and causes in its local community that are in need of financial support, time or volunteers.



For more information about ORBIS, please visit orbiscorporation.com.



About ORBIS Corporation

With more than 170 years of material handling expertise and 65 years of plastics innovations, ORBIS helps world-class customers move their product faster, safer and more cost-effectively with reusable totes, pallets, containers, dunnage and racks. Using a proven approach, ORBIS experts analyze customers’ systems, design a solution and execute a reusable packaging program for longer-term cost savings and sustainability. Using life-cycle assessments to compare reusable and single-use packaging, ORBIS also helps customers reduce their overall environmental impact. ORBIS is a part of Menasha Corporation, one of the oldest family-owned manufacturers in the United States. As a steward of sustainability, ORBIS is committed to a better world for future generations. With 220 associates at its Oconomowoc headquarters, ORBIS has more than 2,500 employees and 55 locations throughout North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.orbiscorporation.com, www.facebook.com/ORBISCorporation, www.twitter.com/orbiscorp, https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbis-corporation or www.youtube.com/orbiscorp.



About Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County

Since 1989, Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County has addressed the lack of affordable housing in our area by providing decent homes with an affordable mortgage to help lower-income families obtain self-sufficiency and break the cycle of poverty. Habitat partner families help build their home alongside volunteers and make regular mortgage payments. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, you can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, please visit https://www.habitatwaukesha.org/.