Panel Built Offers A Series of Structures to Help Employee Temperature Screenings

As businesses open back up full time, facilities are going to have a large influx of employees coming back after working from home. Many facilities are going to take extra steps to help protect their company and employees from a company-wide coronavirus outbreak, including staggered shifts and weekend work. However, since COVID-19 is still a major risk to companies and organizations, other facilities are taking active steps to screen employees and visitors before they even enter the facility. These facilities employ a temperature screening station at the entrance of their buildings. Using an infrared thermometer, an employee’s temperature can be taken from a safe distance by personnel in PPE. If the employee has a registered fever, they could be carrying COVID-19 and would not be emitted into the facility.

To help facilitate these testing measures, Panel Built has developed several temperature screening solutions to help out facilities of all types. Since the majority of these screening will take place at the entrance of a structure, Panel Built offers solutions to help increase its access control abilities. Panel Built’s prefabricated, exterior vestibules can be mounted to the exterior of a building, creating a separate, fully-controlled room for employee temperature screening. The addition of a vestibule allows the screener(s) to register temperatures in a regulated environment, out of the weather. Then, if the screener or security team can grant them access into the actual facility. Similarly, Panel Built now offers temperature screening booths for facilities with space limitations or prefer a more mobile screening option. These booths can be installed outside the facilities entrance, and provide a controlled work environment for the screener while providing access to take temperatures for employees.

