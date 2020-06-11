RINA performs world first statutory and class surveys through live streaming remote technologies

Genoa 10th June 2020 – RINA has successfully carried out the world first statutory and associated class intermediate surveys with the use of remote technologies on the bulk carrier Cielo di Gaspesie, owned by the d’Amico Group. On completion, the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR), who attended the survey remotely, authorized RINA to certify the Cielo di Gaspesie.

The survey included an inspection of the hull and machinery. The ship is subject to the enhanced programme of inspections set by the international ESP Code; close-up surveys of ballast tanks and cargo holds were carried out accordingly, through drones.

It is anticipated that LISCR’s recent approval of RINA’s remote inspection technology for Liberian flagged vessels will soon be followed by other Flag Administrations.

Following the completion of the survey, the Cielo di Gaspesie was assigned the new class notation “REMOTE” by RINA. This new notation identifies the ships deemed by the Society to be eligible to be surveyed remotely for the largest scope of class surveys as well as periodical ones.

Paolo Moretti, CEO of RINA Services, said “The shipping industry is going through a permanent change. The COVID-19 emergency has just accelerated the already growing demand for remote services from the industry. From the beginning of the pandemic, the request for remote inspections has tripled compared to the previous period. Thanks to our app and live streaming technology, not only is safety guaranteed, but also the time taken for inspections is optimised. Remote technologies reach a level of detail that the human eye can’t and allows RINA’s specialists attending onshore to carry out an even more detailed inspection of the vessel”.

Alfonso Castillero, Chief Operating Officer of the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR), commented “We are very happy to have worked closely with RINA on this project. We thank RINA for their wonderful work in making this a very comprehensive, yet practical approach, especially given the current circumstances and restrictions facing the maritime industry globally”.

Salvatore d’Amico, Fleet Director at d’Amico Società di Navigazione, commented, “We are honoured that the world first statutory and class intermediate survey with remote technologies, was carried out on one our vessels, the bulk carrier Cielo di Gaspesie. Our long-lasting relationship with RINA and with LISCR is leading to excellent results useful for all the shipping industry.”

RINA provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Certification, Transport & Infrastructure and Industry sectors. With net revenues in 2019 of 476 million Euros, over 3,900 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards. www.rina.org

