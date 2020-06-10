Advanced billing software for 3PL sector

WMS innovator SnapFulfil is ‘snapping up’ 3PL clients with its new multiple billing software that offers the highest levels of detail, accuracy and clarity.

With margins ever tightening, there’s the option of setting different rates for quantities shipped and charging accordingly, offering greater economies of scale. The software also helps with better data quality, resources allocation and process flow – critical at the best of times, but certainly during the present Covid-19 pandemic.

Value added services can be recorded on RF (either adhoc or against shipments and receipts) and charged onto the customer. Improved flexibility also means more focus on storage and tenure charges - with 3PLs now able to bill for occupancy of an entire section, bay or zone, as well as by SKU per location and by product volume (cm3) for storage in STU and non STU controlled slots.

Also, being able to generate an invoice up to a set credit limit streamlines the process and is of particular benefit to the US market where bank transfers aren’t utilized.

Additionally, with charges increasingly itemized, the enhancements provide extra ways and means to bill by manifest and for dispatch note, bill of lading and goods received note document generation.

SnapFulfil’s CEO North America, Don White, said: “We’ve worked closely with a number of 3PL customers to develop these advancements because all businesses are different, and we understand the need for arriving at workable solutions together.

“The feedback has been excellent, where our clients are benefitting from tiered rates of charging for the likes of split and smaller pallets. They are also achieving cost savings, as traditionally manual tasks are now fully automated, providing greater accuracy, transparency and resource savings.”

Other software enhancements include pick surcharges and the ability to bill for oversized products using the STT type; passing on shipping carrier and consumables charges; specific shipment cost and invoice breakdown; generating recurring support charges, as well as invoices for a priority shipment or receipt where additional labor has been used to rush through the processing.