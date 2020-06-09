Goodman Foundation helps provide food to 420,000 people through Second Harvest Food Bank Orange Coun

Due to the impact of COVID-19, an increased number of families in Orange County, California have struggled to put food on the table. In order to help provide meals to those who need it most, the Goodman Foundation, the philanthropic arm of global industrial property company Goodman Group, has increased its support of Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.

The donation of funds and staff volunteers will help provide food directly to county residents through distribution services located at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Through these efforts, Second Harvest and the Goodman Foundation can feed hundreds of thousands of individuals impacted by COVID-19 in the Southern California community, an area that recently saw more than 200,000 job losses.

Second Harvest Food Bank Orange County works with supporters and volunteers, such as the Goodman Foundation, to provide wholesome food and fresh produce to more than 250,000 hungry children, seniors and families in Orange County every month. According to Second Harvest Food Bank, every dollar donated provides three meals, turning Goodman’s $140,000 donation into 420,000 meals for the local community in need.

"Goodman Group is a longstanding and valued partner in joint efforts to fight hunger in our community. Its support has included funding of innovative concepts like ‘Park-It Market’, a market on wheels for seniors on fixed incomes,” said Harald Herrmann, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. “Goodman has taken a stance against hunger here in Orange County, and globally, and we are grateful for our ongoing partnership."

Goodman North America, CEO Anthony Rozic said: “The pandemic is having a devastating impact on people’s lives and livelihoods around the world. We are playing our part in helping the community by stepping up our support of our long-term charity partner, Second Harvest Orange County. It’s an organization that is providing an essential service for those experiencing food insecurity due to economic hardship. Together we have the ability to positively impact the lives of our neighbors and when we work together as a community, meaningful change can be achieved.”

The charitable initiative comes at a time where supply chains and businesses around the world are playing an important role in getting critical goods to where they are needed most during the pandemic.

To learn more about Second Harvest Food Bank Orange County, please visit https://www.feedoc.org/get-involved/. To learn more about Goodman Foundation, please visit www.goodman.com/sustainability/goodman-foundation. For more information about Goodman North America, please visit us.goodman.com or follow Goodman Group on Twitter and LinkedIn.