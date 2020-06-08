Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

PULSE Robotics and Technology is the Answer to Micro-Fulfillment.

June 8, 2020
We Provide:

Advisory Services: We help you choose the best solution, build the business case, and we manage the program to install/test the MFC.

Scalability: We build systems that that grow and expand with
your business.

Increased Productivity and Accuracy: Your business should work as eﬀectively as you do.
Adaptability: We evolve to every changing market.

Expansive Service: Markets including eCommerce, Retail, Grocery, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, and Food & Beverage.

Software: Designing software solutions that are 4.0 thinking enabled. Valued Partnerships: We work as an extension of every client.

LifeTime Services: Service through installation and beyond.

https://www.pulse-si.com/
