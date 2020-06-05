Panel Built’s Prefabricated Shelters Adapted to Form Covered Walkways

As a provider of prefabricated steel structures for a wide range of different applications, Panel Built, Inc. has begun adapting their shelter and canopy systems to now form covered walkway systems. For these covered walkways, or walkway canopies, Panel Built can be delivered in one of two forms: Pre-assembled or bolt-together. Panel Built’s pre-assembled design acts similarly to its bus shelter systems, utilizing a fully welded steel frame. These assemblies offer easy installation at the project site for smaller covered walkway systems. The bolt-together design oftentimes works better for larger canopy projects, as they can otherwise be impossible to deliver to the project site. The bolt-together canopy design utilizes a similar configuration as Panel Built’s mezzanine systems with a roof system in place of the mezzanine’s deck.

Overall, these shelter systems can be utilized to fit a variety of different building applications. Covered walkways are often seen on large campuses connecting one building to another, keeping the weather off pedestrians moving from one place to the next. However, Panel Built has been able to incorporate this design with other applications as well. Panel Built can offer a weather covering for exterior access stair systems, elevator shelters, guard houses, and more.

With a heavy-duty, steel walkway design, the structure can be designed to withstand a variety of environments and climates. The structures are painted with an exterior powder coat to increase durability from the elements and give it a long-lasting finish.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, cleanrooms, and more. Panel Built prefabricated structures are designed 100% to customer specification. Panel Built offers "A Better Way to Create Space" for a wide range of building projects.