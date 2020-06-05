Logistics gives back: June 2020

Here’s our monthly roundup of some of the charitable works and donations by companies in the material handling and logistics space. This month, we’re highlighting initiatives to support the Covid-19 relief efforts.
Third-party logistics company C.H. Robinson donated $50,000 to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) to support the truck driver community during the crisis. Donations to the SCF help provide financial assistance to ill or injured truck operators as well as fund health and wellness programs for drivers.
Label design software and management systems developer NiceLabel is offering complimentary subscriptions to its cloud-based labeling solution and technical consulting services to organizations—including hospitals, food producers, and manufacturers of health-care supplies—that have joined the fight against Covid-19.
Digital shipping platform GoShip.com donated 100% of its profits from April and May to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund.
Food logistics and supply chain solutions company McLane Global has partnered with Baylor University’s Collaborative on Hunger, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, PepsiCo, and others in a national hunger-relief effort called “Emergency Meals-To-You.” The program, which delivers food boxes to students whose access to food has been disrupted by Covid-19–related school closures, has provided more than 1,000,000 meals per week across rural America.