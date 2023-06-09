Logistics gives back: June 2023

Integrated logistics company Maersk joined forces with several other logistics service providers to send donated U.S. relief supplies to Turkish earthquake survivors. More than 400 pallets of goods—including clothing, bedding, diapers, food, first-aid kits, tents, and solar-powered lights—were staged at Maersk Air Cargo’s facility in South Carolina. The company then flew the pallets to Germany, where they were loaded into 20 trailer trucks for transportation to Turkey.
To honor the sacrifices of U.S. military veterans and first responders, Packaging and Crating Technologies (PACT), a manufacturer of sustainable packaging products, has partnered with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Throughout the month of May, PACT donated $10 for every purchase of its Liftvan water-resistant crate to the nonprofit, which provides mortgage-free homes for injured veterans and first responders.
As part of its 25th anniversary celebration, Irish material handling equipment maker Combilift donated its 75,000th truck—an Aisle Master articulated forklift—to Convoy of Hope, a nonprofit humanitarian and disaster relief organization. Convoy of Hope uses forklifts to handle pallets of relief supplies stored in its World Distribution Center in Springfield, Missouri.
Third-party logistics services company Redwood Logistics has donated over $200,000 to the Danny Did Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to raising public awareness of Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP). In total, Redwood donated $209,125, half raised through an annual employee fundraising competition called the Redwood Games and the rest through a company match.
FlexPost Inc., a Holland, Michigan-based maker of flexible signposts and bollards for warehouses and other facilities, sponsored the Family Hope Foundation’s Family Day in April. The foundation provides resources, activities, support, and therapy funding to families of children with special needs in West Michigan. During the Family Day event at Pepsi Stadium, attendees took in a West Michigan Whitecaps minor-league baseball game.