Logistics gives back: June 2022

The Union Pacific Railroad has donated $500,000 to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine. The money was split between the American Red Cross and Save the Children.
The giant container line CMA CGM Group, which launched an aircargo division last year, has made one of its A330-200F cargo planes available, at no cost, to deliver emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The cargo plane transported 55 tons of supplies that included medical equipment, electrical equipment, emergency shelters, information technology and telecom equipment, and food.
Aquiline Drones has donated 40 Spartacus Hurricane drones to Ukraine through the U.S. Department of the Interior. The company teamed up with the local Hartford, Connecticut, Jewish community to supply commercial drones and pilot training for search-and-rescue activities and the delivery of essential supplies to the vulnerable, as well as to enhance communication among refugees and human rights volunteers.
TheKansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, has pledged $500,000 to the American Red Cross to support the response to the Ukraine humanitarian crisis.
Embark Trucks Inc., a developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, has launched Little Robots, a grant fund dedicated to youth robotics and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education. The company’s CEO, Alex Rodrigues, donated his 2022 salary and bonus to start the Little Robots fund, which empowers aspiring roboticists to pursue their passion for technology and gives them a head start on careers in the field.