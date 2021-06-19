Logistics gives back: June 2021

Integrated logistics solutions provider TA Services has pledged monthly support to Blessings in a Backpack, an organization dedicated to providing nutritious food to young children across the U.S. The nonprofit fed 88,900 children in the fall of 2020 at more than 1,090 schools nationwide.
FedEx Office, a provider of printing, packing, and shipping services, has donated in-kind printing and other services totaling $100,000 in retail value to Future Ready Schools, an equity-focused initiative to transform teaching and learning. The donation aims to reduce disparities in student learning that have been worsened by the pandemic.
Third-party logistics specialist PLS Logistics Services has raised over $5,000 for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank (GPCFB), helping provide over 26,000 meals to those in need. Employees further supported the GPCFB by volunteering at two local food distribution locations.
In an effort to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education and innovation, automation and control products distributor Allied Electronics & Automation has sponsored a team from Colorado State University’s Department of Mechanical Engineering for the NASA Robotic Mining Competition. Allied will provide a monetary grant to the team, access to critical components and parts, and advice from Allied’s in-house engineering experts to assist the team in developing a lunar mining vehicle for the competition.
Logistics services giant DHL has partnered with SOS Children’s Villages Mozambique for the GoTeach program, an initiative aimed at increasing the employability of young people. The GoTeach partnership seeks to help young people from SOS Children’s Villages aged 15 to 25 make the transition from the world of education to the world of work.