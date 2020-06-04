Expansion at Dachser Nuremberg

Kempten / Nuremberg, Germany, June 3, 2020 – Dachser, a global provider of logistics solutions, is investing in its location in Nuremberg, Germany with the expansion of its transit terminals for industrial goods and food by over 55,972 sq. ft.

In addition to expanding its corporate office building by 12,917 sq. ft., Dachser is also creating extra parking spaces for trucks and employee vehicles. Overall, the company is investing EUR 22.5 million (approx. $25 million USD) into the project as the construction phase recently completed at the end of May.

Growing presence in the Nuremberg metropolitan area for over 10 years

In early 2009, Dachser began operations at the existing facility in the Nuremberg-Feucht-Wendelstein business park. The logistics center is located near the A3, A6, A9, and A73 highways; providing quick access to reaching customers as well as enabling a seamless and rapid supply of goods to the Nuremberg metropolitan area.

“Over the past ten years, our location in Nuremberg has seen positive development in the areas of industrial goods and food, as well as in warehousing. So much so that we have now reached the limits of our capacity with the existing facility,” says Bernhard Engel, Branch Manager European Logistics at Dachser’s Nuremberg logistics center.

As the centerpiece of the facility, the number of gates at the transit terminals and warehouse will increase from 188 to 251. In addition to the expansion of the transit terminals, Dachser is also creating 11,840 sq. ft. of additional space for customized services in contract logistics.

Dachser logistics center expands its capabilities

For example, this expansion will enable the logistics center to serve as a central warehouse for a well-known customer in the premium segment for wines and spirits. Further, Dachser supports this customer with a wide range of supplementary services in addition to storage, picking, and transport services.

Moreover, the waiting area for trucks has also been expanded as well as the creation of a parking lot specifically for subcontractor trucks. With these new additions, parking capacity will be able to manage up to 130 trucks. Additionally, a new parking garage adds an extra 135 spaces for employees and visitors.

“At Dachser, we handle individual gift packaging, display-builds, and excise taxes for this particular customer,” says Michael Scheid, Branch Manager Dachser Food Logistics in Nuremberg. “From here, we deliver to every one of its recipients in Germany—not only retailers, hotels, and catering companies, but also bars, clubs, shipping companies, and events.”

About Dachser:

Dachser, a family-owned company headquartered in Kempten, Germany, provides transport logistics, warehousing, and customized services in two business fields: Dachser Air & Sea Logistics and Dachser Road Logistics. The latter is divided into two business lines, Dachser European Logistics and Dachser Food Logistics. Comprehensive contract logistics services and industry-specific solutions round out the company’s offerings. A seamless shipping network—both in Europe and overseas—and fully integrated IT systems provide for intelligent logistics solutions worldwide.

Thanks to some 31,000 employees at 393 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 5.7 billion in 2019. That same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 80.6 million shipments weighing 41.0 million metric tons. Country organizations represent Dachser in 44 countries.

For more information about Dachser, please visit www.dachser.com