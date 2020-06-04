Turvo Partners with Ryder for Real-Time Visibility and Collaboration

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 4, 2020 — Turvo, a leading provider of collaborative logistics software designed for the global supply chain, announces Ryder System, Inc., an innovative supply chain and logistics company with 87 years of deep operational expertise, is driving network collaboration and visibility across the supply chain with Turvo's technology.

Turvo provides the collaborative logistics platform for RyderShare™, Ryder's recently announced one-of-a-kind technology solution. Turvo integrates silos of information, people, and systems in a unified platform, which Ryder then integrates with its proprietary business intelligence, analytics, and insights to better equip its logistics professionals to make impactful changes in its customers' supply chains.

Turvo's solution digitally transforms the order-to-cash workflow and integrates data from multiple transportation management and warehouse management systems into a single pane of glass for seamless execution and end-to-end visibility. The network effect of Turvo's platform allows shippers, carriers and service providers in a supply chain to collaborate in real-time to better manage exceptions and eliminate the inefficiencies of check-calls, rework and manual data entry that permeates the industry.

"Turvo is proud to partner with Ryder to deliver technology that unlocks massive benefits for every stakeholder across the entire supply chain network with complete visibility and collaboration in real-time," said Scott Lang, Chairman and CEO of Turvo, Inc. "Turvo's multi-enterprise cloud experience will enable Ryder and its customers, as well as all other parties in its customers' supply chains, to share and collaborate like never before."

"Now more than ever, there is a heightened awareness and greater sense of urgency for real-time visibility and the ability to work together to ensure the on-time delivery of essential raw materials and finished goods," says Steve Sensing, president of global supply chain solutions for Ryder. "RyderShare with Turvo's collaborative logistics tool delivers these capabilities – all executed by logistics professionals with the experience to make meaningful changes."

Turvo's inherent social media-like network technology and extensible architecture are designed to squeeze efficiencies from every workflow in supply chains, empowering users to improve business outcomes. Turvo aggregates the entire supply chain into a single source of the truth for faster speed to market, better customer service, and increased profitability—all while maximizing the ROI of existing tech stacks and automating processes.

About TurvoTurvo is the first multi-enterprise collaborative platform specifically designed for the global supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations allowing shippers, logistics providers and carriers to digitally transform their workflows with cloud-based software and mobile applications. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end platform to execute all operations and analytics, while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest, fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Ryder System, Inc.Ryder is a leading supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions company. The company's stock is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder, which provides commercial truck rental, truck leasing, used trucks for sale, and last mile delivery services, has been named among "The World's Most Admired Companies" by Fortune, as well as one of "America's Best Employers" and "America's Best Employers for Women" by Forbes. The company is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally-friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, world-class safety and security programs, and hiring of military veterans. For more information, visit www.ryder.com or our newsroom, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

