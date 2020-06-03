PUMA opens fulfillment center in Whitestown, Indiana

Whitestown, Indiana, June 1, 2020 - Sports company PUMA has opened a new fulfillment center in Whitestown, Indiana, which will support the company’s growth ambitions in North America and sharply improve delivery times to its customers.

With an area of 640,000 square feet, the new center will complement the company’s long-standing California campus. It is built to grow along with the expected increase in demand for PUMA North America.

“We are thrilled to make Whitestown our anchor distribution center in the Midwest region, and are very thankful for the tremendous effort from everyone involved to get the warehouse ready for operation during these challenging times,” said Helmut Leibbrandt, PUMA senior vice president, supply chain management & logistics - Americas. “This center provides a closer-to-market entry point to get PUMA products to our e-commerce consumers and retail stores faster. We are excited to work with Bastian Solutions in its home state and once again leverage AutoStore’s proven technology with their enhanced robotic system.”

PUMA has chosen systems integrator Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, and third- party logistics provider California Cartage Company (Cal Cartage), an NFI subsidiary, as its partners in this project.

“Bastian Solutions is pleased to work with PUMA on this very exciting project,” said Aaron Jones, Bastian Solutions President. “This will be the first implementation of AutoStore Black Line, an advanced robotic storage and retrieval technology, in the state of Indiana. In combination with Bastian Solutions’ Exacta Warehouse Execution Software, PUMA’s new Whitestown facility will be capable of processing more than 40,000 ecommerce orders per day. Being an Indiana based company, Bastian Solutions is very excited to help integrate such a high-profile project in our own backyard, supporting the central Indiana economy.”

PUMA plans to host a grand opening event to showcase the new facility, welcome local community members and celebrate with the center’s employees this summer.

About PUMA

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs more than 13,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

About Bastian Solutions

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is a trusted supply chain integration partner committed to providing clients a competitive advantage by designing and delivering world-class distribution and production solutions. By combining data-driven designs, scalable material handling systems, and innovative software, the company helps clients across a broad spectrum of markets become leaders in their industries. For more information, visit bastiansolutions.com.