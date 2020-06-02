Navis Earns Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2020

Oakland, CA — June 2, 2020 — Navis, part of Cargotec Corporation, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, announced today that it has been designated as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company for 2020. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven methodology, Navis has been certified by the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors.

Since 1992, Great Place to Work has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. According to the survey for Navis, 94% of employees responded that it was a great place to work compared to an average 59% of employees at other US-based companies. The top reasons cited from Navis employees included, leadership, strong culture and caring co-workers.

“We are thrilled to be a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company. We work hard to cultivate an environment centered around a positive employee experience, and it means a lot that our employees have validated that through this process,” says Benoit de la Tour, President and Chief Executive Officer of Navis.



“At Navis, we curate an innovative and inclusive culture; where people are at the center, excellence is rewarded and careers flourish. It is important for us to continue to foster a thriving culture to attract and retain talented employees, to help us make global trade, smarter, safer and more sustainable for everyone,” said Sunaina Lobo, Chief People Officer at Navis.

“We congratulate Navis, on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

