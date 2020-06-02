Fleet Advantage’s John Flynn Awarded 2020 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain

FORT LAUDERDALE (June 2, 2020) – Fleet Advantage, a leading innovator in truck fleet business analytics, equipment financing, and lifecycle cost management today announced its CEO, John Flynn, has been named to the Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award for 2020.

The Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped and attained milestones in safety, efficiency, productivity and innovation through the global food supply chain. From early pioneers and entrepreneurs to non-conformist thinkers and executive standouts, this award aims to honor these leaders and their contributions to the food distribution industry.

John Flynn is recognized for his efforts to advance the supply chain through innovative asset management solutions that lower operating costs for companies with transportation fleets. Under Flynn’s leadership, Fleet Advantage is recognized as one of the most disruptive and innovative companies in asset management and technology today. Its proprietary ATLAAS (Advanced Truck Lifecycle Administrative Analytics Software) is the company’s innovative data analytics software and a one-stop resource that enables supply chain executives to manage their entire fleet with a few keystrokes.

Fleet Advantage has been a pioneer of innovative lease solutions for supply chain industries. The decision to lease versus own a truck can have significant impact to an organization’s bottom line, and Flynn’s strategic leadership has provided these organizations in the supply chain with innovative financing solutions, further advancing their positions in the marketplace.

Fleets with newer trucks not only benefit economically and sustainably, but also benefit from state of the art safety features. Using Fleet Advantage’s shorter lifecycle management approach ensures decisions made with safety technologies in mind help to keep drivers and all motorists safe.

Fleet Advantage now has over $1 Billion of assets under management and has a proven track record and long-term relationships with 25 of the Top 100 Private Fleets in the country.

“The 2020 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain exhibits the true rock stars of the industry, those that go the extra mile, so to speak, to ensure their company’s supply chains are being operated in an efficient, safe and transparent manner,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics. “These professionals are a true example as to why today’s food and beverage supply chains are in position to curtail tomorrow’s consumers’ demands, and why today’s youth should consider the supply chain and logistics industry as a possible path of employment.”

Recipients of this year’s 2020 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award were profiled in the March 2020 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

About Fleet Advantage

Fleet Advantage has over $1 Billion of assets under management and serves America’s top truck fleets and guarantees the absolute lowest cost of operation by providing truck and trailer financing with matching proprietary data driven IT processes and fleet analytics, using the latest equipment technology to achieve optimum vehicle productivity and maximum safety. Fleet Advantage is ranked as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the state of Florida and the fastest growing independent truck lessor in the U.S. In 2018, Fleet Advantage was ranked the 9th Top Private Independent from Monitor Daily; and in 2015 and 2013, the company was named to Inc. magazines’ 500|5000 list of fastest growing companies in the nation. In 2011, CEO John Flynn received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year® 2011 Florida – Emerging Category award.