Panel Built, Inc. Marks 25 Years of Modular Building!

Panel Built, Inc., a modular structure provider, will be celebrating 25 years in the industry. Founded in June of 1995 by brothers Michael and Patrick Kiernan, Panel Built, Inc. began as a producer of pre-manufactured, panelized buildings. In 2020, Panel Built offers a wide range of building products, offering solutions for material handling to physical security needs. Based out of Blairsville, Georgia in the heart of North Georgia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, Panel Built currently operates out of five modular construction facilities specialized for their modular wall panels, bolt-together steel mezzanines, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and welded steel buildings.

Over the past two and a half decades, Panel Built has had the honor of completing modular construction projects in all 50 United States and internationally, including the countries of South Korea, Canada, Italy, Greenland, The Democratic Republic of Congo, and more! In the beginning, most of Panel Built’s products could be found in warehousing and manufacturing environments as modular offices and mezzanine systems. However, today, Panel Built’s modular products have been installed into facilities and campuses of all types, including United States military bases as ballistic rated guard houses and college campuses as pre-assembled press boxes and security booths.

In the world of material handling, Panel Built has developed a wide range of new and adaptable products in order to constantly meeting the ever-changing needs of our customer base. For Panel Built’s in-plant modular buildings, they have adapted 20+ different wall panel types, each with special features and benefits to meet the specific needs of the customer. These panels include benefits of a bolstered fire rating, with non-combustible and one-hour fire rated panels, increased sound dampening, and higher R-Values (insulation). In addition to panelized, warehouse offices, Panel Built has a full line of custom mezzanine products, including free-standing catwalks, storage mezzanine, access stair system, and maintenance platforms.

Today, Panel Built is headed by a team of professionals many of which have been with the company for the majority of Panel Built’s 25 years. Brothers Michael and Pat Kiernan act as the company’s President and Vice President, respectively. And their first ever hire, Dave Arnold, now acts as the company’s General Manager. As the General Manager for nearly 10 years, Dave Arnold’s main goals for the Panel Built have been to always continue to grow, provide more jobs for the local economy, increase company pride, and to keep expanding into new markets.