JetCo Federal unveils new website, expanded services

JetCo Federal, a supply chain management and warehouse supply company, has unveiled a new website that showcases the company’s expanded products and services.

“For more than 13 years, government and commercial customers have trusted JetCo Federal to reliably deliver high-quality products,” said Sue Tellier, President of JetCo Federal. “The expansion of our capabilities, as showcased on our new website, will allow us to serve a larger customer base while still upholding our commitment to supplying the highest quality products both now and in the future.”

JetCo Federal’s expanded products and services include warehousing, storage, packaging design, kitting, and a larger selection of warehouse consumables. The new website can be viewed at www.jetcofederal.com.

About JetCo Federal

JetCo Federal is a supply chain management and warehouse supply company, with a specific focus on helping organizations achieve and maintain operational efficiency and resilience. For more than 13 years, government and commercial customers have trusted JetCo Federal to reliably deliver high-quality products.