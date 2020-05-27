Gebrüder Weiss opens Air & Sea location in South Korea

Lauterach/Seoul, May 27, 2020. The globally active logistics company Gebrüder Weiss is going to open an Air & Sea office in the South Korean capital of Seoul effective June 1, 2020. The international logistics expert takes this step to tap another major Asian market that is attractive in terms of both export and import business as a part of its expansion strategy. Customers in Europe and the United States who are maintaining intensive business relationships with South Korea will benefit from this new presence with access to additional experts and channels in the Asian markets. The new office in Seoul is a logical addition to the Gebrüder Weiss Asian network, which currently consists of 32 locations.

Logistics hot spot: high-tech metropolis

For some time already, Gebrüder Weiss has been working on developing a business solution in South Korea, where many of the world’s most prestigious high-tech companies are housed. In spite of the difficulties caused by the coronavirus crisis, this expansion project was completed as scheduled. Overall, 15 Air & Sea experts are going to work at the new location in Seoul, implementing customized transport and logistics solutions for clients. “Our goal is to grow with our customers and to apply uniform standards in our work around the globe,” says Michael Zankel, Regional Manager East Asia at Gebrüder Weiss. “As we examine our global supply chains, South Korea is an important component in this respect.”

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world’s oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 7,300 people worldwide and boasts 150 company-owned locations. The business established a presence in the United States in Chicago in 2017 and has since expanded its North American locations to include Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York. Developing and changing with the needs of its customers during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company’s voyage into North America, along with its continuous growth, illustrates the need for highly experienced providers of global solutions through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact, provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on responsible and economical solutions.

