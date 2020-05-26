IFCO donates food containers to Meals on Wheels—Covid-19 roundup for May 26

IFCO Systems, a provider of reusable plastic containers (RPCs) for fresh food packaging, has teamed with the food relief organization Meals on Wheels People to help provide meals to food-insecure seniors in the Greater Portland, Oregon, region.
The company is donating 600 RPCs to Meals on Wheels that will allow volunteers to pack and deliver nearly 8,000 meals daily to homebound seniors throughout the greater Portland-Vancouver metro area. The donation comes as the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed Meals on Wheels’ daily meal production to jump from its usual level of 5,000 meals daily, even as the group has slashed its delivery schedule from five days per week to just one day per week.
IFCO’s RPCs are used to package, ship, store, and transport a wide variety of fresh foods, including produce, baked goods, and eggs and meat products from production facilities to retail or residential locations. Every RPC is collected by IFCO after each use and cleaned, washed, and sanitized before being used again.
“As a vital part of the global food supply chain, IFCO has a strong commitment to fighting hunger and food insecurity in the U.S. and around the world,” Dan Martin, president of IFCO North America, said in a release. “Now, more than ever, we want to step up and help our friends at Meals on Wheels People get more food to more people during this terrible crisis.”
And in other examples of the logistics industry dedicating its assets to the coronavirus fight:
