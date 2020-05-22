Blue Ridge Sales & Operations Planning Achieves ‘Built for NetSuite’ Status

Blue Ridge, a provider of comprehensive, cloud-native supply chain planning solutions, today announced that its Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) solution has achieved the ‘Built for NetSuite’ status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps retail and distribution organizations agree on operational plans to balance demand, supply and financial goals.

“There’s an old saying, ‘If you don’t know where you are going, any road will get you there,’” said Jim Byrnes, CEO of Blue Ridge. “Running your business without an integrated business plan is like that. You are constantly in a reactionary mode. Blue Ridge’s new “Built for NetSuite” S&OP solution integrates supply chain and financial plans; this makes it easy for functional silos to agree on one operational plan.”

The Blue Ridge S&OP solution for NetSuite provides:

● Dynamic Drill-Down – Enables planners to work at their preferred level of aggregation while instantly drilling to lower levels within the hierarchical structure as needed.

● Exception-Based Planning – Enhances the executive sales and operations planning process, enabling users to configure time-series comparisons, which pinpoint exceptions to acceptable operating parameters.

● Fully Flexible Hierarchy Levels – Provides different dimensions of product, location and channel enabled in the hierarchical construct that draws on multiple attributes. The flexibility allows the hierarchical structure to be modified as needed.

● Create/Configure Planning Views in UI – Authorized users can create or edit planning views in the user interface (UI) in a simple-to-use template manager and add new plan views as needed.

● Integrated with Blue Ridge Planning for NetSuite – Blue Ridge S&OP for NetSuite is integrated into Blue Ridge Planning for NetSuite (Supply Chain Planning), making it easy for the planner to do all their work with the custom planning view, which uses the same UI conventions as the Supply Chain Planning solution.

“Blue Ridge’s S&OP SuiteApp empowers NetSuite customers with an easy and seamless user experience that makes scenario planning as quick and simple as possible,” said Guido Haarmans, vice president, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. “This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for S&OP and helps NetSuite customers achieve highly configurable, next-gen collaborative planning to accurately balance demand, supply and financial goals.”

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides partners with the information, resources and methodology required to help them verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like Blue Ridge S&OP, have been built to meet these standards.