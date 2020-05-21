ITA announces speakers for National Forklift Safety Day 2020 online event

On National Forklift Safety Day, the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) gathers experts and stakeholders to emphasize the critical importance of forklift operator training, to promote greater pedestrian awareness, and to share resources about safe practices in the industries that use this indispensable material-handling equipment.

This year’s program, the 7th annual event, will be held on June 9. While the COVID-19 virus does not allow for the usual gathering in Washington, D.C., the lift truck industry’s strong commitment to safety and education has not changed. In light of that commitment, National Forklift Safety Day (NFSD) 2020 will be offered as a virtual event.

NFSD 2020, open to everyone at no charge, will include video of speakers and webinar-style presentations. The presentations will be available for viewing on June 9 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. Those who wish to view the presentations can access them by registering in advance through ITA’s website and DC Velocity’s website. Click here for registration information. Viewers are invited to submit questions in advance through the registration page.

The National Forklift Safety Day 2020 speakers and their topics include:

Washington, D.C.-based ITA represents manufacturers of lift trucks, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and similar equipment in North America. The organization promotes standards development, advances engineering and safety practices, disseminates statistical information, and holds industry forums.